Bar Refaeli Lies Back On A Pool Float In A Skimpy Bikini: ‘Here Again’

The former 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' model flashed her bikini body again.

Israeli supermodel and TV host Bar Refaeli proudly showed off her sizzling bikini body in a new photo shared to her Instagram account on Thursday (June 18) as she did a little sunbathing in the swimming pool. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model wowed in the hot shot, which showed her as she lied on her back on a flat pool float.

Bar proudly revealed plenty of skin for her 3 million followers in the snap, which was actually a selfie angled down from the top of her head to show off her fit and toned body.

The 35-year-old star looked years younger than her age as she snapped away only six months after she welcomed her third child with husband Adi Ezra into the world.

Bar took the photo with her right hand as she bent her left arm and placed her hand near her head. Her fit supermodel physique was on full display, including her flat tummy, and she appeared to ditch the makeup to go au naturel.

She had her left leg stretched out flat while her right leg was bent. She did some sunbathing on a thin blue mat which she floated around on. Some of the pool water trickled over the float around her booty.

As for her bikini, Bar stunned in a black and white patterned look. The top was slightly plunging at the chest and featured thinner straps over both shoulders.

She opted for a matching look. The star — who previously showed off her body when she posed in a dark green ribbed bikini on a yacht — rocked pretty tiny low-rise bikini bottoms in the same print that sat below her navel to highlight her slim middle.

The X Factor Israel host accessorized her swimwear with a floppy straw sun hat that had a black ribbon tied around it. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses and stud earrings, and had a thin, delicate chain fastened around her neck

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snap, which received more than 11,000 likes in the first 40 minutes since she posted it to her account.

“Beautiful body,” one Instagram user said with a heart eye and two kissing face emoji.

“Good lord woman,” another said.

A third fan wrote in all caps “PERFECT” alongside a shocked, monkey covering its mouth and a heart eye symbol.

The latest look at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 co-host in her swimwear came shortly after she slipped into a nude swimsuit with a white lace-up design across the chest for a series of photos she posted to social media late last month.