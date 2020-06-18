Angeline Varona Stuns In A Skimpy Crochet Bikini In Latest Instagram Snap

On June 18, Angeline Varona shared a jaw-dropping snapshot to her Instagram page that became an instant hit with her 2.6 million followers. The photo saw the model posing outdoors while wearing an ultra-revealing bikini that showcased her bodacious curves.

In the saucy snap, Angeline was photographed in what looked like a resort in Cancun, Mexico. She allowed herself to be snapped in the middle of the frame, spreading her arms and placed them on the handrail. She bent her left knee while looking straight into the camera. She gave a sultry expression and squinted her eyes from the bright sunlight. The blurry background showed some lush greenery and a swimming pool.

Angeline rocked a red-and-white two-piece from a brand called Beijobaby. The top featured a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of cleavage and was held by thin straps that tied over her neck and around her back. The cups were tiny and barely provided enough coverage for her ample chest.

She wore a matching pair of bikini bottoms that clung to her slender frame. The red straps adorned with small tassels at the ends were tied on the sides of her hips. The low-cut waistline highlighted her flat stomach, and the high-cut design helped elongate her legs.

Angeline left her long brunette hair down, parted to the side, and left unstyled. She appeared to have worn a fresh makeup look that consisted of sculpted brows, thick mascara, and dark red lipstick.

Longtime followers of the model know that the image was taken months ago when she went on a vacation in South America with her boyfriend. A previous Instagram post showed the babe wearing the same bikini in the same resort. In the caption, she mentioned that she has been longing for a “tropical vacation.” She tagged Beijobaby, professional photographer Yoan’s Playground, and the photo editor, Pedro Rolle Jr., in the post.

The new upload racked up more than 83,600 likes and over 650 comments in less than a day. Angeline’s fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages. Many told her she looked beautiful while others raved about her fit physique. Some admirers were short on words and chimed in using a string of emoji.

“Looking like Demi Moore here,” one of her followers commented.

“She’s really pretty TBH,” another fan gushed, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Yes, honey, you deserve a little vacation. You look amazing in this photo,” added a third Instagram user.

“An oldie, but a goodie. You are so beautiful, Angie!” a fourth social media admirer wrote.