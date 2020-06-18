Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Camo Top & Distressed Denim

Ashley Alexiss showcased her bombshell curves in another camo outfit. The post marked the model’s second in as many days where she rocked the trendy print, and it was an instant hit with her 2.1 million followers.

Ashley posed directly in the center of the frame, and it looked like she was in a photo studio with a light backdrop though she did not share any specific details with a geotag. The buxom model looked into the camera with an alluring stare. Ashley’s plump pout was slightly parted, and she looked incredibly confident in her pose. The babe placed both hands on her hips, and she appeared to arch her back slightly. The curvy model pushed her right shoulder up and lowered her left.

Ashley slipped into a set from online retailer Fashion Nova. Her top boasted a dark camo pattern with different shades of brown and a few pops of black and green. The garment had a graphic across the chest that read “no thanks” in bold yellow letters. The shirt was tight on her figure and had capped sleeves that still left her arms on display. It boasted a slight turtleneck top and the bottom was slightly cropped, exposing a tease of her trim tummy.

On her lower half, the model wore a pair of tight denim with a dark wash. The garment has several rips and tears, which gave it a vintage vibe. The outfit was snug on her figure, and its high waistband helped accentuate her hourglass curves. Ashley did not add any further accessories to her revealing ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her bombshell body.

The model styled her long tresses with a side part and her silky locks cascaded down her chest and back. Ashley sported a striking application of makeup that brought out all of her bold features. She focused a lot of attention on her eyes and appeared to wear defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and shimmery eye shadow. It looked like Ashley lined her cheeks with blush and highlighter and completed her look with a light pink gloss.

The model explained her shirt and the meaning behind it in her caption. The post has been live for a few short hours, but it’s amassed over 21,000 likes and more than 220 comments.

“God Bless you love!” one follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful and breathtaking. I dream about you,” a second social media user commented.

“Lord have mercy,” another chimed in with a few flames.

“Ashley, you are heavenly beautiful,” a fourth noted.