Arianny Celeste Stuns While Covered In Jewels For Latest Instagram Snap

In her latest Instagram post, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste surprised her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a stunning close-up snap in which she was covered in jewels. The picture was taken at El Mirage Lake, as the geotag indicated, which is a spot in San Bernardino County, California. The sun cast a gorgeous glow over Arianny, illuminating the shot.

Arianny appeared to be participating in a photoshoot, based on her caption, and she made sure to tag the glam squad behind her look. From her sun-kissed skin to her perfectly styled hair, Arianny gave credit to all the creatives involved in crafting her stunning look.

Her ensemble was simple, as she rocked a plain tank top with spaghetti straps and a slight scoop neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. The sides of the tank dipped low, showing off plenty of her bronzed skin.

Around her neck, Arianny had a statement collar necklace with an incredible amount of intricate beading and embellishments. The collar covered almost her entire neck, stretching up towards her chin, and dipped part of the way down her chest.

She also had several strands of delicate embellished silver chains that cascaded down her side from the collar.

Arianny’s long brunette locks were styled in voluminous curls, which curled away from her face in order to highlight her beauty look. The curls tumbled down her back and chest, and Arianny finished off the hairstyle by adding a two-stranded hairpiece. The look was a type of headband, with one strand of jewelled stars stretching across her forehead, and the other strand stretching across the crown of her head.

Her beauty look gave her a golden goddess vibe, as she had bold brows and what looked like a smudged bronze smoky eye look. She had what seemed like a frosted peach hue on her lips, which were slightly parted for the seductive shot.

The post received over 22,700 likes from her followers within 12 hours, as well as 300 comments from her eager fans.

“Stunning babe as always,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You look amazing,” another follower remarked.

“You look like the princess Conan the Barbarian has to save before she gets thrown into a volcano. You’re gorgeous!” one fan wrote.

“Even without these sparkly accessories… you NATURALLY SHINE like nobody’s business,” a fourth fan added.

