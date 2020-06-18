‘SNL’ Stars Colin Jost & Pete Davidson To Star In New Film ‘Worst Man’

The longtime television co-stars will make the jump to the big screen together.

Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson will star in a new film titled Worst Man. The comedians and writers will transition off the small screen for the upcoming new project. The idea is based on an idea pitched by Colin and actors Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman, reported Variety.

The project, which is still in the development stages, will reportedly follow a couple who are readying themselves for their wedding. This will include all the drama brought to the table by each of their family members prior to the big day.

The comedy will be produced by Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. Lorne has also produced other film projects that have featured stars from the NBC comedy sketch series such as Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Wayne’s World, Tommy Boy, and Three Amigos.

Colin has been a Saturday Night Live writer for 15 years and a head writer for multiple seasons of the series alongside Michael Che. Colin also hosts the weekly news segment titled “Weekend Update,” which lampoons current events for SNL. He will soon appear in Tom & Jerry, a live-action and animated film based on the classic children’s cartoon. Colin will also debut his first book titled A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir on July 14.

In the book, Colin revealed that he was “preparing mentally” to leave the show in the near future. He wrote about wanting to continue co-anchor “Weekend Update” through the 2020 election, stated a report by Variety. Colin has made no other comments regarding his future with the series nor has he commented on his upcoming project with Pete.

Pete can currently be seen in the film The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow. The movie was supposed to be released in theaters, but instead, headed directly to streaming services due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pete will also have a role in the upcoming film Suicide Squad, set to be released in 2021. He also appeared in the flick Big Time Adolescence.

The Inquisitr reported in February that Pete may leave the series after this season. Pete then appeared to backpedal on that idea in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June.

“I will be there as long as they allow me to be. I think I’m very lucky to be on that show and I’m really lucky to have Lorne Michaels as, you know, not only a mentor and a boss but a friend,” he stated of his time on SNL.

The Staten Island, New York, natives have developed a relaxed and familiar way of interacting with one another on the series when Pete delivers his commentary during the midshow segment. The show will air its 46th season this fall.