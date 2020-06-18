NeNe Leakes’ Latest Cryptic Tweet Has Fans Wondering If She Was Really Fired From ‘RHOA’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes posted a few messages on social media Wednesday. The posts had fan theories swirling over the star’s fate on the popular reality show.

“You are NOT gonna get away with this! I promise,” NeNe wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Fans quickly responded to the post as it garnered hundreds of likes and comments before it was gone. Many thought the post alluded to NeNe departing RHOA. Even popular blogger Love B Scott reported that the star was fired. Neither NeNe nor Bravo have confirmed the report.

Hours later, NeNe posted a photo on her Instagram. In it, the star was in full glam from the Season 5 reunion. NeNe was laughing hysterically in the picture, and the caption added to the tone of the post.

“I can’t chileeeeeeee,” the star wrote.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts. The update garnered over 34,000 likes and 1,500 comments. NeNe’s followers were concerned that the star’s tenure on the long-running reality show had come to an end.

“I hope the rumors aren’t true,” one fan wrote.

Others shared that the Atlanta-based reality show would not be the same without her.

“Team Leakes she is the show,” commented a second user.

Some declared that they would not watch the highly-rated reality show without NeNe on it.

“I can’t watch Atlanta with out the queen!”

However, others weren’t buying the rumors. Many commented that they didn’t believe the “lies.”

NeNe has come under fire from Bravo recently. She got into an altercation with a cameraman last season when she was upset that the show was going to film in her closet and famously attacked the man.

The Inquisitr previously reported NeNe has also been questioning her employment with the show. Her time in quarantine had the star reflecting on whether to continue with The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality star was reportedly tired of rehashing the same stories over and over and wanted to move forward. NeNe was reportedly hesitant to join Season 12 of the show and missed the first few episodes due to contract negotiations.

NeNe did suggest that if she were to join for Season 13, some significant cast changes needed to take place.

“It’s not okay, sitting and being attacked over and over by the same people about nothing. It stresses me out. I am sensitive, I am. If that’s all these girls have the time to do, then production needs to get some new people on the show.”

No one knows if the news that co-star Eva Marcille has left the cast will weigh in to NeNe’s decision. The former Top Model announced her departure from the show on Tuesday.