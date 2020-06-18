Gwen Stefani Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Need To Rock The Boat’ By Marrying Blake Shelton

Why Gwen has reportedly put "wedding plans on the back burner," according to a source.

Gwen Stefani is reportedly “in no hurry” to marry long-time boyfriend Blake Shelton, despite seemingly constant reports to the contrary. Though wedding rumors have swirled around the happy couple pretty much ever since they first started dating back in 2015, a source has claimed that Gwen has put any plans to get married again “on the back burner” for now and is instead more focused on her career and happy family life with Blake and her three children.

That’s according to a new report from Entertainment Tonight. The outlet claimed this week that Gwen allegedly doesn’t feel the need to “rock the boat” right now, particularly with so much currently going on in the world.

“People keep asking her about when she and Blake might tie the knot, but she is in no hurry,” a source alleged to the outlet.

“Right now, with everything happening in the world, she has definitely put any wedding plans on the back burner,” they added.

As for why the “Used To Love You” singer supposedly doesn’t feel the need to head down the aisle again anytime soon, the insider claimed that, in addition to the issued the world is currently facing, she’s pretty happy with the way things are in her life right now.

“Gwen and Blake trust and love each other and have truly built a wonderful family together, so right now she feels like she doesn’t need to rock the boat,” they claimed.

Notably, both stars have been married before. Gwen was wed to British musician Gavin Rossdale for 14 years between 2002 and 2016 and the couple share three children together, while Blake has been married twice before.

He was married to Kaynette Gern (also known as Kaynette Williams) from 2003 until 2006. He then married Miranda Lambert in 2011, but they split in 2015.

And it seems like Gwen has plenty more to keep her busy over the coming months.

The report came shortly after it was officially confirmed by NBC that Gwen will be head back to The Voice for Season 19, which is expected to debut in the fall. She’ll return as a co-coach alongside her boyfriend Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend after she spent much of the lockdown on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma.

According to ET‘s insider, Gwen is thrilled to reclaim her red spinning chair after Nick Jonas joined the coaching panel for Season 18 and considers the gig to be one of her favorite things she’s ever done in her lengthy career.

“While she loved her downtime in the country with Blake and the kids, she is really looking forward to getting back to work,” the insider said. They added that as much as she loves being at home with her boyfriend and children that she “needs that outlet.”

The source also claimed that Gwen considers the cast and crew at The Voice to be like her “second family” and noted that she “missed them so much while they weren’t filming.”

As The Inquisitr reported last year, Gwen made no secret of the fact that she didn’t particularly want to leave the singing competition for Season 18 and has always made it clear that she’d love to return as a coach.