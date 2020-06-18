Ana Paula Saenz Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Tiny Cut-Out Swimsuit

Ana Paula Saenz showed some serious skin in a new snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 17. The stunning picture showed the Mexican model posing indoors, wearing the skimpiest cut-out swimsuit.

Ana looked nothing short of gorgeous in a blue monokini from Fashion Nova. The garment featured a deep neckline that displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. The part that covered her chest seemed tiny and so snug that it hardly contained her buxom curves.

The cut-out below her breasts exposed her toned midriff. Another big cut-out across her midsection extended down to her groin area showed off an ample amount of skin. Avid fans couldn’t help but gush over her taut tummy and rock-hard abs in the comments. The lower part of the bathing suit boasted high leg cuts, which highlighted her hips and made her legs seem longer.

In the snap, Ana was photographed from her upper thighs up. While dressed in her swimwear, she posed in a well-lit area, seeming inside her house. She partly sat on the side of a white cushioned sofa, slightly spreading her legs. She stood front and center with her right hip popped to the side. She looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face.

For the occasion, Ana sported a minimal makeup look. She appeared to wear a light application of foundation, well-defined eyebrows, black mascara, a light dusting of pink blush, and some pink color on her lips. She left her black hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands hanging over her shoulder and back. She kept her accessories simple and wore a pair of several bracelets on her wrists.

In the caption, the model tagged Fashion Nova, as well as their sister account, Fashion Nova Men. She also tagged both Instagram pages in the picture.

In less than a day of being live on the social media platform, the latest share has been liked for over 70,300 times and received more than 830 comments. Ana’s online admirers and several fellow influencers went to the comments section and wrote compliments. Many raved about her insane curves, while some others talked about her beauty.

“Ridiculously hot! Oh my god, girl. I think you broke the internet, as well as my heart,” one of her fans commented.

“What a tiny waist! I’m so jealous. You really look so hot and beautiful,” gushed another admirer.

“You are the hottest IG model, in my opinion. I think this is my favorite pic of you,” added a third social media user.