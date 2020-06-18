Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Jeans & White Top At Same Cafe As Zac Efron

Tarsha Whitmore’s most recent Instagram share combined fashion and fangirl. The post was added to her feed a few moments ago, and it’s quickly earning praise from her followers.

The photo captured Tarsha enjoying her time outside. A geotag indicated that she was in Byron Bay, Australia. In her caption, Tarsha told her followers that she was at a cafe but did not specifically state which one. The Aussie babe also spilled the tea on a celebrity who happened to be eating at the spot at the same time — Zac Efron. The restaurant was decorated with white walls and wooden pillars to match. A few other guests were gathered around tables, but unfortunately, Zac did not make the photo op.

Tarsha sat on a striped cushioned chair. Her body was turned to the camera, while she gazed off to her left. She spread her legs and tucked one foot against the other thigh. Tarsha casually rested her hands on her legs and showed off her french manicure. She rocked a casual outfit that highlighted her figure.

On her upper half, Tarsha sported a white top that was cropped near her navel. The garment had a double-zipper and she unzipped it to the middle of her chest while exposing her glowing tan and a glimpse of her trim tummy. Tarsha also wore a pair of curve-hugging jeans that complemented her top perfectly. The piece boasted a light-wash fabric, and its waistband stretched over her hips and showed off her trim frame. She completed her outfit with a pair of sneakers that possessed the same bright white hue as her top.

Her day at the cafe did not call for any additional accessories. Tarsha styled her honey-dyed locks with a middle part and brushed a few pieces back from her face. The majority of her mane tumbled down her chest and back. She went all-out on her application of glam with defined brows, shimmery eye shadow and thick mascara. Meanwhile, it looked like Tarsha brushed her cheeks with a dusting of blush and added even more shimmer with an application of highlighter. Her plump pout was accentuated with a pink gloss.

The post has only been live on her page for a few minutes, but it’s garnered over 5,000 likes and 80-plus comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the babe’s beauty while countless others asked about the Zac Efron sighting.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one follower gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Imagine being this perfect,” another social media user wrote.

“How’d you stay so calm?!? I would’ve fangirled so hard, btw top is hella cuteee,” a third person asked.