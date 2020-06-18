WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstars Reportedly Have Backstage Heat Following Unplanned TV Segment

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits — Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford — were involved in a segment that saw them interact with the crowd. According to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue on the latest episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, the crowd interaction was unplanned, and the Raw Tag Team Champions’ antics have upset people backstage as a result.

During the show, the team –who have been involved in a comedic program with Viking Raiders, Akira Tozawa and some ninjas — escaped into the crowd and high-fived the attending audience. This has raised concerns over WWE’s social distancing protocols and safeguarding methods, especially following the news that a developmental talent contracted COVID-19.

Colohue also noted how Dominik’s run through the crowd has raised similar concerns, although that segment was approved by WWE management beforehand, and the superstar didn’t make any intentional efforts to physically engage with the fans.

“The backstage areas were upset with the Street Profits that they went out and joined the crowd. The plan was not to go out, They were giving high fives to everyone, and they have obviously taken a risk with that. Dominik’s run through the crowd, that was planned, and he was definitely breaking social distancing with how close he was to some of these people later on. So there was something planned, and there was something not planned.”

Critics of the Street Profits actions believe that WWE allowing superstars to interact with the crowd is counter-productive and possibly even dangerous. The company has received criticism for continuing to put on shows during the pandemic, and superstars making physical contact with others goes against the social distancing rules they’re supposed to be adhering to.

It remains to be seen if Dawkins and Ford will be penalized for their actions. The backstage atmosphere is reportedly chaotic in WWE at the moment, with several employees unhappy at the way in which the company has dealt with the pandemic so far. Earlier this week, every available employee in the company was tested for the coronavirus, which resulted in the cancelation of television tapings and superstars refusing to work.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, some superstars and backstage personnel are unhappy that people are being admitted to the shows. In recent weeks, developmental talents have made up the crowd. During the latest tapings, however, employees’ close friends and families have joined the audience in the Performance Center, which has only increased some people’s worries.