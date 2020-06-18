Anna Nystrom Stuns In Plunging Top For Up-Close & Personal Photo Op

Anna Nystrom delighted fans with a gorgeous new set of photos that captured her at an up-close and personal angle. The two new images were added to her page last night, and since they went live, her 8.5 million fans have gone wild.

The first image in the series captured Anna gazing into the camera with a slight smile on her face. A geotag in the picture indicated that she was in Stockholm, Sweden — where the majority of her Instagram shares are snapped. Anna did not share any more specific details on her location, but in her caption, she mentioned that they were portraits, indicating that they may have been shot at a studio. She posed in front of a cream-colored background that looked simple yet elegant.

The social media star faced her body toward the camera and tilted her head a few inches to the left. She extended one hand down toward the ground and out of the frame and bent the opposite arm at her. Anna brushed that hand against her cheek.

The second image in the set offered the Swedish beauty’s fans a better glimpse of her all-white outfit. She was perched on a barstool, and the photo appeared to be the same as the previous snap, just at another angle.

The model opted for a curve-hugging white top that had a plunging V-neckline that offered a tease of cleavage. The body of the garment was tight on her torso, and it had small holes throughout the body. The piece also boasted a set of pearl-like buttons down the middle, and its puffy sleeves gave it a chic vibe.

Anna’s skirt was a perfect match to her top, and it fit snug on her waist while accentuating her tiny midsection. The bottom of the garment was loose and flaunted her strong stems.

Anna styled her hair with a middle part and added several loose waves throughout her mane. Her blond locks tumbled down her shoulders, and she included an expert application of glam. Anna’s look seemed to have defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. The model also wore a few accessories with a gold necklace and a bracelet to match.

The photo has already been double-tapped over 75,000 times, and an additional 830 Instagrammers left comments.

“Sweet and beautiful smile!! You are the best,” one follower gushed with a few flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Ravishingly beautiful gorgeous stunning angel,” a second social media user raved.

“So beauty Anna. Have a nice day. Take care,” another one of Anna’s fans wrote.