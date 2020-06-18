Dua Lipa Wants Her Music To Peak In Her 40s Like Madonna

Dua Lipa is one of pop music’s leading ladies right now and has continued to dominate the charts since achieving global success. The 24-year-old released her long-awaited second studio album, Future Nostalgia, earlier this year, which cemented herself as of the U.K.’s biggest names.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Lipa explained that she hopes her music will peak when she’s in her 40s like Madonna. The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper admitted that she feared that she would never be a pop star and now wants to maintain her relevancy for as long as possible.

Lipa got the words “patience” tattooed on her hand as a reminder to work hard and that everything takes time.

“I feel like Madonna peaked at 40 or 45 and made the best pop album known, and she continues to kill it,” the British singer said.

“To be really honest, I never thought I would get this far. Not because I didn’t think I could, but because I didn’t know something like this was possible,” Lipa continued.

“Every time I went on stage was so exciting. At the Grammys, that moment, I sometimes have to watch it back to remember it, because when they called my name I felt like I blacked out.”

After expressing that women can make music for as long as they want to, the entertainer already knows that she’ll retire one day with a couple of dogs and will probably start smoking again.

According to The Official Charts, Lipa has racked up 14 top 40 singles in the U.K. since 2016, two of which peaked at No. 1 — “New Rules” and “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris. Her most recent album, Future Nostalgia, also spent four weeks at the top of the album chart.

Madonna, who is sometimes referred to as the Queen of Pop, kickstarted her career in the 1980s and has continued to be an important figure in pop culture today.

In the U.K. alone, the “Material Girl” songstress has had 13 singles and 12 albums reach the top spot. Last year, she dropped her 14th studio album, Madame X, which peaked at No. 2 and was supported with a world tour.

Lipa plans to promote her latest LP with a tour across Europe next year in arenas. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was initially supposed to kick off the tour earlier this year in April. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Grammy Award-winner was forced to postpone the shows until 2021. The first show is scheduled to take place on January 3 in Newcastle, U.K.