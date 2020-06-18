Candice Swanepoel Sits On The Sand In A Pink Zebra-Print Bikini

The lingerie model wowed in an animal-print bikini in a stunning new beach photo.

Long-time Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel proudly showed off her bikini body in a stunning new photo taken during a trip to the beach. The mom of two wowed in the shot, which was shared to Instagram by her own swimwear brand Tropic of C on Wednesday (June 17). It showed her while she sat down on the sand and modeled an animal-print two-piece taken from her line.

Candice looked every inch the supermodel in the snap. She took a seat with her legs crossed and her hands placed inside her inner thighs.

The 31-year-old star was photographed from her right side and turned her head to look at the camera. Her long, blond hair was straight and blew in the breeze while she gave the camera an effortlessly chic pose. She also appeared to keep her makeup more neutral as her obvious natural beauty, including her blemish-free complexion, shone through.

Candice showed some skin in her swimwear look as she flashed her very toned torso and long, lean legs.

As for her bikini, she kept things fun in a dark pink zebra-print look that perfectly showcased her glowing tan.

Though her pose made it a little more difficult to see the design of her swimwear, her bikini top was a bralette with thin black strings that sat on her shoulders.

The star opted for a matching look. She paired that with bottoms in the same pink zebra-print that sat high in line with her navel and were high-cut at the bottom to put her toned legs on show.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that Candice wore the c bralette with the curve bottom during the beach shoot.

The sand stretched far into the distance behind her, while the stunning bright blue sky was visible above her in the new shot.

Plenty of fans praised Candice — who also recently flaunted her curves in a slinky black one-piece — via the comments section.

“Just so incredibly beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“So beautiful,” another comment read with a heart eye and a fire emoji.

Another noted that Candice had their “dream body.”

The latest look at the supermodel’s bikini body came shortly after she showed off another look from her line earlier this week.

In another upload shared by Tropic of C which also appeared to be taken during a professional photo shoot, Candice leaned back on her hands while she once again sat down on the sand. That time, she revealed her tan in a red and black tie-dye bikini with high-waisted plain black bottoms in a collage of four color and black-and-white photos.