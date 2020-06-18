Lara Spencer Delights Fans With Work-From-Home Pic Alongside Her ‘Motley Crew’

Lara Spencer delighted fans with a work-from-home photo that included her favorite “motley crew.” Featured in the image were her adorable rescue pups Riva and Coco, who happily camped it up. The dogs have been a constant presence on-camera since Lara began remotely working from home for Good Morning America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The television personality showed off two of the most beloved members of her household in the new share. The dogs were seated alongside Lara on a sofa where she set up cameras and electronic equipment to ready her workspace for the day.

To Lara’s left was Riva. The dog happily chewed on a toy camel as the cameras rolled. Riva normally steals the spotlight from Lara. The dog has previously chewed on Lara’s work notes and begged for attention once the cameras began rolling.

In Lara’s lap was Coco, the more reserved of the two dogs. Coco did not seem as thrilled to show off as Riva. The pup appeared happier to just sit on mom’s lap and enjoy a cuddle or two. Lara laughed in the photo, as she tried to control the animals whom she affectionately called her “motley crew” in the accompanying caption. Not pictured was Lara’s third dog, Dandy.

In the image, Lara was seated on a gray chair that had a light-colored cushion and light wood legs. In a second chair positioned next to her was Riva. The furniture was set up opposite of what appeared to be a family room in the Connecticut home Lara shares with her husband Richard McVey and two children — Huff and Katharine — from her previous marriage to David Haffenreffer.

Featured in the living area was a large sectional sofa in a light gray color. It was positioned atop a dark gray rug, which lay over a light-colored wood floor. The room also boasted light-colored armchairs with accent pillows, which were positioned directly across from the sofa. The stunning look was complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows that allowed natural light to flood the area. The outdoor area the family enjoys during the more temperate months of the year featured lush foliage and several seating areas for entertaining.

Fans loved the photo. They shared their delight at seeing Lara’s four-legged family members in the comments section.

“What will Riva do when you return to ‘studio life?’ Maybe a spin-off: Good Morning Canines!” quipped one fan.

“Don’t ya just love the quirks our rescue pups come with?” remarked a second follower of the television personality.

“Love your home so light and bright but you crew definitely makes the set,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Oh my goodness! Your segments are the highlight of my morning! I absolutely love watching Reva. You have to continue at home or take Reva to work with you,” said a fourth fan.