Katie Price Looks Glam With Full Face Of Makeup In Moschino Tracksuit

British celebrity Katie Price recently took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself looking very dolled up.

The former glamour model stunned in a navy Moschino hoodie that had the brand’s name written across the front. As reported by The Sun, Price paired the ensemble with matching joggers and lace-up sneakers. She accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces, one that featured her initial. Price rocked long acrylic nails with a coat of white polish and held onto a leather clutch bag. She styled her long dark straight hair up in a ponytail and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included lipgloss, mascara, eyeliner, false eyelashes, and contour.

For her most recent Instagram upload, the 42-year-old was snapped in an up-close selfie. Price held onto her hood and sported a subtle smile. The reality star looked directly in front of her and showcased a hint of her side profile by tilting her head to the left.

For her caption, Price expressed that today is an exciting day for her.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 5,400 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.2 million followers.

“You are looking so much healthier and happier! I’m so happy for you and wish you so much luck xx,” one user wrote.

“Your eyes look amazing Katie,” another devotee shared.

“Katie, your makeup looks beautiful xx,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re so gorgeous Katie,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart emoji.

On The Sun’s website, Price allegedly shared more snapshots of herself via her social media account that are no longer on her feed.

In one pic, she was captured crouching down in front of a plain backdrop. Price rested one foot on tiptoes and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. In another frame, she was photographed in the same position. However, Price looked over to her right with a huge smile. She showed off her pearly whites and her striking facial features.

Price is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience with her outfit posts. Yesterday, she posted a new pic of herself in her garden. Price wore a short, sleeveless cream-colored playsuit that displayed her decolletage and her large tattoo inked on her right upper-thigh. She completed the outfit with lace-up sneakers and sported her long dark hair down for the occasion. Price accessorized with aviator sunglasses and didn’t opt for any visible jewelry.