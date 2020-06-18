Kelly Clarkson Has Reportedly Been Leaning On Blake Shelton Amid Divorce

Kelly's estranged husband is actually Blake's manager.

Kelly Clarkson is said to have been leaning on close friend Blake Shelton during her split from her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock. According to a new report, Blake has been very “supportive” of his longtime friend and The Voice co-coach over the past few days since it was revealed that she had filed for divorce from the father of her two children.

A source told Us Weekly that the country superstar has stepped up to stand by Kelly’s side, despite him being somewhat in the middle of the split. Kelly’s estranged husband is actually Blake’s longtime manager.

“Blake has been supportive and the friend she has needed, as always,” the site’s source alleged of how the “God’s Country” singer reacted to the news of the divorce between his two friends.

“Blake and Kelly often joke they are siblings,” the insider added of their close friendship, though neither Kelly, Brandon, nor Blake have yet publicly spoken about the split.

Notably, Blake does have a little experience himself when it comes to divorces, which means he could have some wisdom to impart for Kelly. The singer, who’s been dating Gwen Stefani since 2015, was married to his first wife Kaynette Gern (also known as Kaynette Williams) from 2003 until they divorced in 2006. He then wed fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert in 2011, but they divorced in 2015.

And Kelly will be able to keep leaning on Blake both privately and publicly, as the latest report came as it was announced that the two will reunite on Season 19 of The Voice alongside Gwen and John Legend when the NBC singing competition returns to TV in the fall.

Us Weekly‘s latest report also revealed how another big country superstar reacted to the news of the surprising split, in the form of Reba McEntire.

Reba was previously married to Brandon’s dad Narvel Blackstock until they split in 2015, which makes the “Fancy” singer’s Brandon’s former stepmom. She, Blake, and Kelly are also all close friends.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

According to the source, it was Kelly who allegedly broke the news to Reba. The insider claimed that the star was just as “supportive” as Blake of their decision to go their separate ways.

“Reba’s supportive of both Brandon and Kelly’s decision to split. She’s anguished about it, but she’s not one to judge,” the source alleged. In addition to her divorce from Narvel, Reba was also married to her first husband Charlie Battles from 1976 until 1987.

Though Kelly and Brandon are yet to speak out publicly regarding their divorce, another report recently alleged that being locked down together on their ranch in Montana with their two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington, only shed more light on their existing marital problems.