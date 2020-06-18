Nazanin Mandi Continues To Slay Her Fashion Game In Short One-Shouldered Dress

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. The model continues to slay her fashion game with her outfit posts and wowed fans with her most recent upload.

In the first shot, Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a black one-shouldered dress that fell way above her knees. The garment displayed her decolletage and her collarbone, which she left bare with no accessories. To complete the outfit, she wore lace-up heels that showed off her toes that were decorated with white polish. Mandi styled her dark shoulder-length curly hair down and appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner for the occasion.

She took a selfie of herself in the mirror, which helped showcase her look from head to toe. Mandi parted her legs and held onto the bottom of her dress with her right hand. She sported a subtle pout while posing next to a sheer white curtain.

In the next slide, Mandi wore the same one-shouldered dress in orange. She paired the ensemble with heels of the same color.

In the second selfie, she crossed her legs over and placed one hand on her hip. Mandi was captured in the same location but slightly closer up.

For her caption, she asked fans if they preferred the orange or black dress and revealed that both garments were from Missguided. Mandi also treated followers to a discount code that will allow them to get 20 percent on the brand’s website.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 55,000 likes and over 715 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Everything looks amazing on you lady. But I love the black,” one user wrote.

“That black looks good on you but so does that orange. Ugh, this is hard,” another devotee shared.

“The Lord has blessed Miguel with you, and to all of us lol,” remarked a third fan.

“You are an angel from the heavens and incredibly adorable,” a fourth admirer commented.

Mandi is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked to be snapped in just a black robe, which she left to hang off her shoulders. Mandi kept her nails short with a coat of polish and opted for no visible jewelry. The former R U the Girl contestant sported her dark shoulder-length hair down and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.