Ashleigh Jordan Models Fitness-Honed Figure In New Clothing Release From Her Activewear Brand NVGTN

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, June 17, to post a promotional video for a new clothing line from her activewear brand NVGTN in which she modeled various pieces and showed off her fitness-honed figure.

In the video clip posted to the model’s page, she began by announcing that this release will be their first for lifestyle line Navi. She added that in addition to their fitness apparel, they will also be releasing their new lifestyle pieces, including jeans, tops, and dresses. Ashleigh reminded her fans that the launch will take place on June 27 at 10 am eastern time.

During the clip in which Ashleigh spoke directly to her fans, she was filmed from the waist up and wore a white tank top with a built-in sports bra that showed off a small strip of toned tummy. She paired the top with blue leggings that included a wide waistband and rode high on her hips, contouring to her shapely lower half. The model’s long, blond tresses were worn loose and curly, spilling down her back and shoulders. She also appeared to have made up her face with thick, black lashes, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss. Ashleigh accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and glitzy hoop earrings.

Following her announcement, Ashleigh began modeling each clothing item from the new line. She began with the outfit she was wearing and then changed into hot-pink leggings. She modeled a pair of lavender leggings next that flattered her sculpted backside and legs. The black Matrix bra top came next, which included criss-crossing straps and cut outs along the upper back. Ashleigh showed off sapphire blue joggers following the top, which hung slightly loose on her body but still contoured to her shape.

A black tee dress flaunted Ashleigh’s gym-honed legs while a black tie tee gave viewers a glimpse of her lower tummy. Finally Ashleigh modeled a pair of light-wash ripped jeans and a pair of dark-wash jeans.

In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer explained that the video only showed a glimpse of what will be released on June 27. She wrote that there are so many cute pieces dropping and that it’s crazy. Ashleigh directed her fans to the YouTube channel she shares with her boyfriend Brett or click on the link in her bio to see more.

The post earned over 15,000 likes and more than 400 comments within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.