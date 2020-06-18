Instagram Model Toochi Kash Shows Off Her Curvy Booty In A Black Thong Bikini

Model Toochi Kash showcased her booty and killer curves alongside her friend while the two posed poolside. For the three-photo set, both models flaunted their backsides and struck sultry poses in tiny bikinis.

Toochi – who is known for her appearances in Maxim, FHM and Playboy – was joined by fellow Maxim model Savanah Ann for the steamy Instagram update. The 31-year-old rocked a barely-there black bikini that had gold buckles and straps that criss-crossed around her neck. She sported thong bottoms that tied on the side and had thick gold straps. Savanah swore a similar bikini that was sky-blue instead of black. Both models had their dark hair down in loose curls for the scintillating shoot.

In the first snap, Toochi and Savanah straddled the arms of a white pool chair. They had their backs to the camera and turned their heads to face the lens. Each model rested a leg on the chair while they grabbed onto the side of one another’s swimsuit bottoms. The angle offered fans a clear glimpse of their curvaceous derrieres that glistened under the sunlight.

For the second shot, the models changed their position slightly. This time Toochi straddled the left armrest of the chair while Savanah was on the right. They were still photographed from the back and both leaned onto the chair to accentuate their behinds.

Toochi and Savanah turned towards the camera for the final slide in the post. The models continued to use a pool chair as a prop, and Toochi sat with her legs apart and looked straight ahead. Her toned stomach and generous bust were on display. Savanah’s body was turned to the side and she held her right arm up to her hair. In her caption, Toochi asked her fans if they would skip work to hang out with the two bombshell models.

Many of the social media influencer’s 4.3 million Instagram followers flocked to the jaw-dropping photo set, and more than 42,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over nine hours after it was posted. Toochi received over 1,000 comments, as multiple models left fire emoji in the replies. Several responded to the hypothetical question in the caption.

“Definitely not going to work then,” model Joselyn Cano replied.

“Good thing I work from home,” one follower added.

“I’m convinced you guys are twins,” a fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Toochi posted another alluring photo with a friend. In that post, she posed in the candy aisle of a store next to Jaylyn Rodriguez. Both models pulled the back of their pants down.