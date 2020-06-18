Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Assets In A Bikini On The Beach

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders delighted fans with a steamy video for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she filmed herself laying down on the beach in a revealing bikini that showcased her killer assets.

Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – looked stunning in the brief clip. Although she had recently shared footage with blond hair, her long locks were dark and tied up in a bun. The fitness model wore big hoop earrings, and had a sultry look across her gorgeous face. Although the focus of the vid was on her curvy figure.

The 32-year-old rocked a white and light-purple snakeskin-print bikini. Her top had a thick strap between the two cups, and two straps that wrapped around the back of her neck. Sonders was laying down on a beach chair and she held an orange-colored beverage in a plastic cup in her right hand. She tagged her location as Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

At the beginning of the vid, Sonders filmed her face and panned down her body. She showed her adult beverage to the camera and then treated viewers to a clear view of her toned stomach and ample cleavage. Sonders moved the camera back-and-forth to capture every inch of her chiseled upper body. At the end of the clip, the TV personality extended her arm in order to zoom out and blew a kiss to the camera. In her caption she tagged her fiancee, Dave Oancea – who is known as “Vegas Dave” – and mentioned celebrating “Happy Hour.”

The footage was uploaded Wednesday for the model’s 475,000 Instagram followers to see, and more than 5,500 of them showed their approval by slapping the “like” button in just over seven hours after it went live. Sonders received over 180 comments as followers complimented her jaw-dropping body, and choice of attire. Multiple fans took jabs at Vegas Dave and stated how jealous they were of him.

“Make it a double for me,” tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands wrote.

“Holly Sonders is living the good life,” a follower replied while adding a diamond emoji.

“That suit is SAVAGE,” an Instagram user responded.

“My god perfect body,” an admirer added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Sonders flaunted her curves in a white one-piece while munching on some ice cream. She was photographed by frequent collaborator, Justin Price, as she laid out on a kitchen counter. The fitness model held a tub of ice cream as she kicked her legs back and put her fit backside on display.