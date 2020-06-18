Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Trim Physique In Pink Sports Bra And Matching Leggings

Tammy Hembrow treated her 11.3 million Instagram followers to new photos of herself on Wednesday.

In the shared snapshots, the Australian social media superstar rocked a dusky-pink sports bra paired with matching leggings. Tammy accessorized her look with a thick white headband and small gold hoop earrings. She also wore chunky white sneakers. Her bright blond hair cascaded past her shoulders and down to her chest. She accentuated her eyes with bold eye makeup that appeared to combine black eyeliner pink eyeshadow. The shadow seemed to be the same shade as her matte shade of lipstick.

In the first photo, she sat in a corner of a room with her legs spread. Tammy leaned forward and placed her elbows on her knees and rested her chin on one hand. She was captured glaring off to one side in image number one but her facial expression was a lot sultrier in the second one. In that snapshot, she was captured staring down at the camera as she posed. Unlike the first photo, she stood up for this one and leaned against the wall with one knee lifted.

In her caption, Tammy indicated that the photos were meant to promote an upcoming release from her athleisure brand, Saski Collection. She also hinted that their new products will be available next week.

The post has been liked more than 100,000 times and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, several fans seemed excited about Saski Collection’s upcoming product release. Some of those comments came from other Instagram influencers like Abby Rao, and Daisy Marquez. But Instagram users with much smaller followings commented as well.

“I just ordered Saski swimsuit I cannot wait omgggg too excited! Love your brand, mami” one person wrote before adding a fire emoji to their comment.

“Can’t wait for this set to be back,” another Instagram user added.

Others focused on complimenting Tammy’s appearance.

“The most beautiful Saski girl,” a third supporter gushed.

While Tammy sported activewear in these photos, she wore an effortlessly casual ensemble in a previous photo, uploaded to Instagram one day ago. In the image, she rocked a pair of blue jeans and a partially open white button-up top.

“Lil baby,” she wrote in her caption which may have been a nod to the pigtails she wore in her hair.

The post has been liked more than 200,000 times, and over 800 Instagram users have commented on it.