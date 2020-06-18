Anastasia Karanikolaou Sizzles In Tiny Blue Bikini In New Instagram Pic

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared a bikini pic a couple of days ago to the delight of her Instagram fans, and she followed it up today with another swimsuit snap. She posed outside in a skimpy blue ensemble, and the post has received over 378,900 likes in the first two hours since it went live.

The model stood with her left leg crossed in front and placed both of her hands in her hair. She looked directly at the camera with a flirty pout, and her hourglass figure was on full show.

Stassie’s strapless bikini top featured two square pieces of fabric that covered her chest. There were a couple of thin straps that held the top in place, and the fabric featured small ruffles along the edges. It allowed her to show off her cleavage, and her matching bottoms brought attention to her flat abs. The swimsuit was only visible from the front, but her bottoms seemingly had a thong-cut design with thick straps and gathered accents along the waistline. The waistline was very low and dipped inched below her belly button, and the straps rested high on her hips.

As revealed in the tag, Stassie’s swimwear was from the brand Sommer Swim.

Stassie wore her hair down in a middle part with luxurious curls, and pieces of her locks were brushed in front of her right shoulder. She also sported a chic makeup application that looked to include silver eyeshadow, mascara, heavy pink blush, and dark pink lipstick. She also accessorized with a bracelet on her right wrist and a Christian cross necklace.

Stassie’s fans rushed to the comments section to leave several positive messages. This included one from Tana Mongeau, as she took up her offer to caption the picture.

“I’m stassie and i’ll take ur man,” read the YouTuber’s reply, which received over 1,400 likes.

Others gushed about her good looks.

“And i have the audacity to breathe,” joked a second person.

“This color w your hair >>>,” gushed a third admirer.

“Making me insecure pt 19394,” declared another social media user.

In the other bikini pic from two days ago, Stassie posed in a light yellow set. She sat on a plush outdoor couch and rested her hands behind her as she gave a hint of a smile with her lips closed. She rocked a top with thick straps and a small V-neckline, and her bottoms had a high waistline that left her hips bare. She leaned on a white cushion and sat next to a graphic black-and-white pillow.