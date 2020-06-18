Rosanna Arkle Showcases Underboob In Skimpy Blue Bikini

Rosanna Arkle has been posting lots of eye-catching snaps to her Instagram feed, and the model’s newest share caught the attention of many fans. She posed in a skimpy navy blue bikini with a cut-out top that allowed her to showcase her underboob.

In the picture, Rosanna stood facing the camera at a diagonal position and propped out her right foot. She placed her arm in front of her midriff and raised her right arm slightly in the air. The model glanced at the camera with a big smile on her face, and she appeared to be having a good time.

Rosanna’s bikini top had thick straps and a scoop neckline, but the focal point was arguably its bottom part. It had a cutout that allowed her to show some underboob and what appeared to be a hint of one nipple. Her matching bottoms had a large half-oval cutout that added another flirty touch to her ensemble, and her bare midriff was embellished with a front tie accent.

Rosanna wore her hair down in luxurious curls and brushed her locks behind her shoulders. She also accessorized with a matching baseball cap and rocked a colorful makeup application. It apparently included shimmery peach eyeshadow with brown accents, heavy mascara, dark liner on her lower lids, and a dash of silver on her inner lids. She also seemed to sport pink blush and glossy dark pink lipstick.

She posed outdoors, but the backdrop was so fuzzy that it was only possible to make out several trees.

The update has garnered over 32,100 likes and her followers took to the comments section to send their love.

“Omg the state of you lol. This set is fire,” gushed an admirer.

“You look great and I love the swimsuit :D,” raved a second person.

“Boston fan from Australia?” wondered a curious social media user, taking note of her hat.

Others responded to her question in the caption.

“I love tennis and basketball! Lord you’re so unbelievably stunning,” exclaimed a fourth supporter.

Rosanna also posted another popular photo a couple of days ago, that time opting for an all-white tennis outfit. She lay on her back on the court and held a racket in her hand. Her ensemble included a headband, a short-sleeved crop top, and a skirt. She was drenched in sunlight, and her skin looked tanned and flawless. The model wore a sultry expression on her face, and her apparent pink lipstick popped in the shot.