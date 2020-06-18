‘The Challenge’: Cory Wharton Breaks Down After Conversation With Daughter Back Home

This week’s episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness was filled with highs and lows for Cory Wharton, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

The episode kicked off with Wharton trying to talk to his daughter, Ryder, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd from Teen Mom OG. As Wharton expressed his love to the toddler, she turned away and refused to speak to him. Floyd quickly chimed in to let her ex know that Ryder was upset with him, likely due to his absence while filming the series.

After the call ended, Wharton broke into tears and found comfort in his best friend in the house, Nelson Thomas. The two men shared an emotional moment as they discussed fatherhood and Wharton’s determination to stay in the game and win the cash prize despite deeply missing his daughter back home.

“There’s no other way to put it, I have people who depend on me,” he told the show’s cameras. “I’m going to use this as motivation to go in and get that red skull.”

He then began campaigning to get voted into the elimination round to compete for a chance at securing a red skull, which would qualify him to participate in the final challenge. During the house deliberation, he mentioned Ryder and how much winning the money would mean to this family. Wharton’s speech worked and he was voted into the elimination round to compete against Chris “Swaggy C” Williams.

During the daily challenge, which involved moving heavy items from one point to another, Wharton suffered a minor injury to his ankle. Upon entering the elimination challenge, he was concerned that his injury would serve as a deterrent, but he remained determined to compete. The elimination challenge required both players to be strapped to harnesses while hanging from the side of giant containers. They must then swing from side-to-side to hit switches and turn on the lights sitting on top of the container.

At the end of the challenge, Wharton emerged victoriously and received his red skull.

While things might be going well for Wharton on-screen, he’s currently dealing with quite a bit of drama off-screen. Earlier this month, MTV announced it would be cutting ties with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, after a series of racist tweets made in 2012 resurfaced, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The network also canceled the couple’s birthing special, which Wharton said he would be uploading on his own to the family’s YouTube channel.

After the announcement, Wharton went live on Instagram to share his thoughts on the situation. He told fans that he was deeply saddened by the network’s decision, but he will maintain his relationship with MTV, according to a report from Us Weekly.