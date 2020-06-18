Liz Katz Rocks A Scandalous Black Mesh Outfit While On A Plane

Liz Katz shared a sizzling new pic with her 1.2 million Instagram fans on Wednesday night. The photo showed her wearing a provocative black mesh outfit while standing on what looked to be a plane aisle.

The cosplay model wore a black mesh leotard that left very little to the imagination. The top of her outfit was only held up by a few straps, including one that ran along her bosom.

Beneath that, the outfit split into a plunging v-neck with thin material hooked into a silver o-ring holding her breasts in place. Her voluptuous bosom bulged against the tight fabric, creating intense cleavage.

Her outfit cinched at the waist with what looked like a black belt. The bottom half of the bodysuit was high-cut, so Liz managed to flaunt her toned thighs and her perky booty.

She posed for the photograph by perching on the edge of a wooden table while crossing one arm below her chest and holding a wine glass filled almost half-way with a clear liquid.

Aside from her racy outfit, Liz also wore thigh-high black socks with white stripes and knee-high black boots. As a final touch, she wore fuzzy gray wolf ears over the top of her curly blond hair.

For her makeup application, it looked like Liz opted to play up her eyes and lips. She appeared to use shimmery white eyeshadow in the corners of her eyes to help soften her look, and then it seemed like she filled in her plump lips with pink lipstick.

Liz did not say exactly where the photograph was taken, but it looked like she was inside of an upscale airplane. A white leather chair was visible behind her, and she tagged Los Angeles-based videographer EccentricErick in her snap.

In her caption, the beauty asked her fans who would want to “fly away” with her to a nonexistent location.

Her admirers seemed to enjoy her latest Instagram share. Within two hours of going live, it had garnered over 14,800 likes and close to 200 comments.

Dozens of people took to her comments section to say they would be eager to go with her anywhere if only to escape the pandemic.

“By fictional you mean somewhere covid doesn’t exist right,” asked one fan.

“I’d fly away with you to Hell and back I would!” wrote another.

“It depends… Do you get to wear this outfit?” gushed a third admirer.

“I would fly away with you anywhere,” chimed in a fourth Instagrammer alongside a heart-eyes emoji.