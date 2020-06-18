Aussie Model Madi Edwards Snaps A Steamy Selfie In Black Lace Lingerie

Madi Edwards gave her 690,000 Instagram followers a treat on Wednesday when she shared a racy new snap that saw her showing some serious skin.

The selfie, which can be viewed on her Instagram page, appeared to have been captured at the Aussie model’s home in Los Angeles, California, as indicated by the geotag included with the upload. She sat on her knees on top of the wooden floor in the living room as she snapped the shot while wearing nothing more than a set of black lace lingerie from Lounge Underwear that left very little to the imagination. The risque look included a balconette bra with thin straps and a logo band that wrapped tight around her ribcage, accentuating her slender frame. It had sheer, lace cups that fell low on her chest, leaving her voluptuous assets and ample cleavage almost completely on display.

On her lower half, Madi showcased even more of her bronzed figure in a minuscule black thong that did way more showing than covering up. The scanty number boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design flashed her curvy hips and toned thighs. Its thick waistband sat at an angle on her midsection, drawing attention to her taut tummy and abs.

Madi added a chain bracelet to give her barely-there outfit a hint of bling, and let her platinum locks spill messily over her shoulders. The finishing touches on her look was a minimal application of makeup, which looked to include a dusting of blush, highlighter, and mascara. The star also seemed to have added a coat of clear lipgloss over her plump lips, which were pursed in a sassy pout as she gazed intently at the screen of her cell phone to ensure that the image was taken at the right angle.

It wasn’t long before Madi’s adoring fans began showering the sultry shot with love. After just one hour of going live, the post has been awarded over 6,000 likes, as well as an additional 62 comments and compliments.

“Always so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Madi a “goddess.”

“Jealous!!! Your tan is flawless,” a third follower remarked.

“Wow wow wow,” added a fourth admirer.

Madi has been entertaining her fans with a number of sizzling snaps recently. On Tuesday, the Aussie hottie showcased her round booty in a cheeky tie-dye bikini as she lounged across a colorful float in the pool. The upload proved to be another hit, amassing over 16,000 likes and 88 comments to date.