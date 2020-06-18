Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Killer Curves In Front Of A Mirror While Wearing Skin-Tight Crop Top And Leggings

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. In the set of creative images, the celebrity posed in front of a large mirror while wearing a matching black crop top and leggings.

In the first image, Yovanna held her phone high as she leaned over a large mirror. She wore a tight black crop top that covered her chest but, due to the angle, showed off the hint of underboob. The item of clothing had long sleeves with narrow straps that went over her shoulders in order to hold the top in place. The sleeves covered her slender fingers as she leaned over and rested her forearm against the glass.

The Instagram sensation wore her hair in a ponytail pulled tightly at the top of her head. Her plump lips were accentuated with bright red lipstick, as were her fingernails. She wore some mascara and eyeliner as well as what appeared to be smoky shades of eyeshadow to complete the look.

In the second snap, the model stood over the mirror with her legs spread while she took the photo. It was revealed here that her legging were knee-length and featured slinky straps that sat high over her hips. Behind Yovanna were tall trees and the sun shone through their leaves, creating a dappled effect.

The final impressive photo had Yovanna squatting in front of the mirror. Once again, she rested her hand against it to support her weight.

The model tagged the designers LaQuan Smith and Revolve in the classy selfies.

Because of the swear word in Yovanna’s caption, the images cannot be shown below but the set can be viewed on her Instagram page instead.

As soon as Yovanna posted, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the images had gathered well over 88,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

Plenty of celebrities and verified Instagram accounts were quick to comment on the artsy shots.

“So hot,” GCDS wear owner Giuliano Calza wrote in the comments section.

“This [artist’s] direction got me in my feels! you look TOO good,” said Australian model Duckie Thot.

There were also plenty of comments from her fans.

“I’m in love,” said one admirer.

“ALWAYS ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING,” another exclaimed.

In addition, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart, heart-eyes, and drooling emoji.

