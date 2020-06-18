‘The Challenge’: Bayleigh Dayton Addresses Dee Nguyen’s Termination From MTV

Earlier this month, MTV announced its decision to part ways with Dee Nguyen, one of the cast members of The Challenge: Total Madness. Now, Bayleigh Dayton is sharing her thoughts on the situation, according to a report from Fox News.

Nguyen’s termination came after she responded to a social media comment accusing her of not doing enough to elevate black voices during the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. The commenter specifically criticized Nguyen for posting “thirst traps [while] people are dying.” Nguyen responded to the comment, saying “People die every f*cking day. U don’t know me or what I do. I suggest you wake the f*ck up and get off social media.”

She later tweeted and deleted, “Idk why some of you think I’m anti-BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.”

Nguyen’s comments were reposted by Dayton, who accused her of “posting for clout about the death of black people.”

After Dayton spoke out against Nguyen’s approach to the situation, MTV issued a statement cutting ties with the Australian reality star. It was assumed that the network’s decision was influenced by Dayton since the two women have publicly butted heads in the past, but the former Miss Missouri said she had nothing to do with the outcome.

“Never once did I send it to MTV or anything like that,” she said while appearing on an episode of the Challenge Mania podcast. “But with the number of complaints that they received, they decided to make a decision that was best for them.”

Dayton went on to reveal that she tried to address Nguyen directly before making the decision to call her out publicly on social media. She also urged people to use their platforms for something good and positive.

As for Nguyen, she has since posted an apology for the comments made and announced she would be taking a break from social media. MTV previously said it would continue airing the current season of the show with Nguyen, but that there would be no future opportunities for her at the network. However, despite the statement, viewers noticed that Nguyen has been edited out of almost every scene since the incident.

I hate Dee but editing her out was dumb. #thechallenge35 — Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) June 18, 2020

During this week’s episode, Nguyen won the daily challenge and made her way into the Tribunal with the two other cast members, including Dayton. As the Tribunal worked to decide which player would be sent into the elimination, Nguyen’s voice was not heard and she was not seen interacting with any of the other house members.

Nguyen will also be left out of the upcoming Zoom reunion show.