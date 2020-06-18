Bruce Springsteen Lashes Out At Donald Trump Ranting About The President’s COVID-19 Response

Singer Bruce Springsteen lashed out at President Donald Trump during a recent radio broadcast telling the president to “put on a f***ing mask,” in order to protect himself and others from COVID-19.

The musician was guest DJ for the latest episode of From My Home to Yours, a SiriusXM program where the musician cited the coronavirus death toll and placed the blame on Trump for his response to the illness.

“With 100,000 plus Americans dying over the last few months and the empty, shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply pissed off,” Springsteen said on Wednesday, according to The Hill.

“Those lives deserve better than being simply inconvenient statistics for our president’s reelection efforts. It’s a national disgrace.”

Springsteen accused the president of “celebrating the joys of summer,” when he should have been taking stock of the gravity of the situation that the nation has found itself in thanks to the worldwide pandemic. The singer said that Americans will be surveying the losses they’ve suffered and sending prayers to the families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic caused worldwide panic when it became apparent it was highly communicable and spreading fast. While the United States and other governments attempted to discover exactly what the widespread ramifications of the illness would be, measures such as social distancing and masks were put into place to help stem the flow.

Despite efforts by the Trump administration and the Centers for Disease Control, the United Staes death toll has topped 100,000 with some estimates putting it closer to 120,000 as of Wednesday.

Before ending his comments on the subject of the president Springsteen dedicated a song to him saying, “I’m going to start out by sending one to the man sitting behind the resolute desk.”

“With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country. Put on a f—ing mask. This is Bob Dylan with ‘Disease of Conceit.'”

Bruce is hosting a new episode of “From My Home To Yours” on E Street Radio & The @SiriusXM app. Listen to “Volume 6: Down to the River to Pray” now: https://t.co/28cleK4NYY pic.twitter.com/trGCRdq9iv — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) June 17, 2020

Springsteen was commenting on the president’s constant resistance to wearing a face covering. While it’s recommended by some, there has been disagreement among healthcare professionals as to whether the move is necessary.

The president has, however, been clear that he is being tested regularly for the virus. The Trump administration, in general, has been positive about the trajectory of the outbreak.

“If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any,” Trump said earlier this week.

Vice President Mike Pence has also attempted to calm nerves, saying in a recent opinion editorial that the fear surrounding the future of the viral outbreak is largely “overblown” by the media.