Qimmah Russo Goes On Life Guard Duty In Red Swimwear Reminiscent Of ‘Baywatch’

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo delighted her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Wearing a red swimsuit reminiscent of those seen in the TV series, Baywatch, the celebrity declared that she was now on lifeguard duty.

The Instagram sensation sat on the steps leading into a swimming pool in the first image that shared with her account. The red one-piece bathing suit was cut high over her trim hips, showing off plenty of her muscular legs. The top portion of the swimwear was cut low at the sides and the word “Private” was emblazoned across the front in white lettering.

Qimmah leaned back, supporting herself on muscular arms as a slight smile graced her lips. Covering her dark curls, she wore a white bucket hat to protect her face from the sun.

The second snap showed Qimmah in a seductive pose. Leaning back on the light-colored tiles surrounding the water, she thrust her chest forward, enhancing her cleavage and showing off some sideboob. One leg was bent and showed off her taut calf muscle as she rested her foot against the water’s edge. The other leg dangled in the water at the bottom of the pic. Once again, the celebrity supported her weight on her elbows and smiled demurely.

Behind her, pale columns could be seen that matched the color of the tiling surrounding the pool.

The final image showed Qimmah standing in the shallows on one of the steps leading into the clear water. This time, she had removed her hat and held it in one hand by her side. The fitness model stared intently upwards and toward the camera.

As soon as Qimmah posted the set, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the images had gathered nearly 24,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“One beautiful lifeguard,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Oh my drowning in your essence,” a fan said.

“Can u be my lifeguard?” another user added.

“Goddess!” a fourth person responded, also using a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyes, heart, and fire emoji.

