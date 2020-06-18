Anllela Sagra Shows Off Insane Physique While Wearing A Crop Top

Instagram model Anllela Sagra delighted her 11.7 million followers with her recent post. In a series of snaps, the celebrity wore a crop top that showed off her cleavage and impressed her fans with her sculptured abs.

The first image showed Anllela standing in front of a glass-fronted shower. She wore a beige-colored Nike crop top and what appeared to be sweat pants in a pale shade.

She stared intently at the camera while the picture was taken and her hair was brushed over to one side. Messy brunette curls cascaded down over one shoulder as well as covering one of the celebrity’s eyes.

The Instagram sensation appeared to be wearing minimal make-up in the revealing snaps. A light dusting of a neutral shade of eyeshadow along with a little mascara and eyeliner appeared to highlight her brown eyes. In addition, it seemed that she had selected pink lipstick for her plump lips.

Anllela struck a pose that saw her leaning at an angle to the camera. One hip jutted to the side and her arm rested gently against it. Her other hand appeared to be resting on something out of the shot as it supported her weight.

The second photo was similar to the first. Anllela’s dark hair still covered one half of her face. However, she now stood up relatively straight and looked down towards the camera. A little more of the model’s toned body was on display and her sensational abs were now front and center in the image.

Behind her, a bed could now be viewed on the left-hand side. A padded backboard in a pale lemon color supported a vast array of white pillows. In addition, the hint of the bedspread could also be sighted at the very edge of the shot.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the image had gathered 139,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her supportive fanbase.

“So beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Attagirl,” a fan said.

“Cutie pie,” said another user.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth person stated, also using a string of heart-eyes emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far the most popular was the heart-eyes emoji but the fire and muscle-arm were also used liberally.

Anllela often posts post-workout images and clips to her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently showed off her underboob after a particularly sweaty workout.