Poll: Joe Biden Expands National Lead As Donald Trump Approval Ratings Plunge

The Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden has expanded his national lead over President Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday.

Forty-eight percent of registered voters said they would support Biden in November, while 35 percent said they would back Trump. The former vice president’s 13-point advantage is the largest recorded since December 2019.

Trump’s approval ratings have decreased. Thirty-eight percent of respondents said that they approve of Trump’s job performance, while 57 percent said that they disapprove.

Notably, the president has lost ground among Republicans as well. Overall, his approval rating is at its lowest point since November, when the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives launched its impeachment inquiry.

The poll comes as the nation struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and amid widespread protests against police brutality.

Trump — who initially downplayed the threat of COVID-19 — has criticized governors across the nation for imposing lockdowns to contain the virus, calling for a rapid reopening of the economy.

More than two million Americans have been infected since the outbreak, and over 116,000 have died.

In the survey, 55 percent of respondents said that they disapprove of Trump’s handling of coronavirus pandemic, while 40 percent said that they approve.

The president has also been criticized for his response to the protests against police brutality, which began after George Floyd’s death.

“In a clear warning sign for Trump, his own support base appears to be eroding. Republicans’ net approval of Trump is down 13 points from March to June, declining every month in that span,” Reuters noted.

“The shift in opinion comes as Americans are whipsawed by the coronavirus pandemic, the ensuing economic collapse and the outpouring of anger and frustration following numerous deadly confrontations between police and African Americans, including the death last month of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.”

One silver lining for Trump is the economy. On this issue, voters still seem to trust him more than Biden. Thirty-eight percent of respondent said that Biden would be better for the economy, while 43 percent said Trump would be a better option in that regard.

Trump’s standing has weakened nationwide and in key battleground states, according to recent polling. For instance, a EPIC-MRA poll of Michigan released earlier this week put Biden 16 points ahead of Trump.

Per FiveThirtyEight, the most worrying sign for Trump is the fact that his support among independents has eroded.

According to the publication, “the more Trump’s approval rating hangs out around the 40 percent mark, the harder it is to imagine him attracting enough support to win reelection.”