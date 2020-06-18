WWE News: Drew McIntyre Teases Match With With Hall Of Famer

Drew McIntyre has had a big year already, having won the Royal Rumble match and beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36. However, the Scottish superstar also has a match with a Hall of Famer in his sights.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, McIntyre revealed that he wants to face Edge. According to the superstar, Edge has been a mentor to him throughout his career, and now that the former World Champion is back in action, McIntyre wants the dream match to become a reality.

“You know Edge had this amazing career. I was thankful that I traveled the world with him. Learned a lot from him as a kid, but to see him back… of course the wheels started turning. And I thought to myself, ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to have that big match.’ And I’m absolutely ready for that big match now, you know, physically and mentally.”

While McIntyre and Edge wrestled each other when the Scottish superstar was a rookie, they’ve never competed against each other in the main event scene, built around a high-profile program. However, now that McIntyre is the WWE Champion and both superstars compete on Monday Night Raw, it seems like a match that’s bound to happen in the near future.

McIntyre previously assumed that he’d never get to step into a ring with Edge again. The Hall of Famer retired in 2011 due to a career-threatening neck injury and his in-ring days seemed to be behind him. He shocked the WWE Universe when he returned as a participant in this year’s Royal Rumble match, however, and he’s since had two singles matches against Randy Orton.

McIntyre must bide his time before the match can happen, though. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Edge got injured during his match with Orton at Backlash. The Hall of Famer could be on the sidelines for up to eight months as a result, but he’s expected to fully recover having undergone successful surgery for a torn tricep already.

During the interview, McIntyre also revealed that he thought the crowd would turn on him when Edge got eliminated from the Royal Rumble match. The final two participants ended up being McIntyre and Roman Reigns, the latter of whom is a very polarizing superstar. However, the crowd responded positively to McIntyre winning the match, as he was a surprising choice to pick up the victory.