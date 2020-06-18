Yaslen Clemente Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination in Tiny Thong For Sizzling New Video

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she posted a sexy new video of herself on Wednesday, June 17. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 1.9 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands shortly after going live.

The 23-year-old model recorded herself with her cellphone while seemingly inside of her living room. Yaslen switched between a number of sexy poses for the video, as she flashed a pout, blew a kiss, and stuck her tongue out in the video, exuding a sultry-yet-playful vibe.

Her short blond hair, which featured dark roots, did not appear to be styled, as the strands cascaded down to her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup for the video, emphasizing her natural facial features and adding a bit of glamour to her look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, bronzer, highlighter, and a brown lipstick.

Still, it was her killer curves that stood out the most in the video, as she showcased them in a revealing outfit.

Her top was white with short sleeves and did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her assets. The top was also designed with a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. Furthermore, the model went braless underneath the shirt — adding even more sex appeal to the look.

She paired the top with a vibrant yellow and pink thong that also provided just little coverage, as it was designed in a classic Brazilian-style cut. The briefs flaunted her curvaceous hips and bodacious derrière. Furthermore, the bottoms’ high-waisted side-straps drew attention to her flat core.

The model did not indicate where she was recorded, opting to leave her exact location a mystery.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she updated her fans on her gym progress, before directing them to the link in her bio which outlined her “custom diet and exercise plans.”

The sizzling clip was received with instant approval and support from plenty of Yaslen’s fans, garnering more than 15,000 likes and 30,000 views since going live a few hours ago. An additional 264 followers also took to the comments section to offer compliments on her body, good looks, and ensemble.

“A queen,” one social media user commented.

“You look amazing,” added a second fan.

“Absolutely fantastic,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Just like a star,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Yaslen has posted a number of sizzling updates on her social media account as of late. Just yesterday, on June 16, she stunned fans after rocking a revealing bikini that showed off her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 61,000 likes.