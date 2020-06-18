Krissy Cela Flaunts Tight Midsection In Sports Bra And Shorts For New Ab Challenge Video

Krissy Cela targetted her abs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. In the shared post, the British fitness trainer showed her fans two exercises that are part of an ongoing core-focused workout challenge she’s hosting.

Dress in a light-green sports bra and matching biker shorts, Krissy started the circuit with a set of leg raises. For this exercise, she lay on the ground and placed her hands beneath her glutes. Then she lifted both legs until they were perpendicular to her waist.

Next, Krissy moved on to a set of cocoons. She stayed the same position on the floor but started pushing her knees toward her chest while simultaneously performing a crunch and lowering her arms toward her abdominal muscles.

In her caption, Krissy instructed her fans to perform three sets of 20 repetitions of each exercise. She also challenged them to do the brief circuit on its own every day for thirty days or add it to the end of their regular workouts.

The post has been viewed more than 150,000 times, as of this writing and more than 800 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed thrilled to see the exercise demonstration and excited to try the challenge.

“Okay Krissy why you gotta be like this,” one Instagram user wrote. “Now I’ve got to do this. Will be adding it on to the end of all my workouts and might do it each day if I’m feelin it.”

“Oh Yes! I’m going to add this to my routines for the next 4 weeks. Thank You, ” second Instagram user added before including a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Giving this a go after my full body workout today! Ready to challenge myself!” a third supporter wrote. “Also that outfit is bomb af!”

Others commented on Krissy’s physique.

“Those abs are next level,” a third supporter wrote.

While the abdominal muscles were the focus of this video, in a previous post, Krissy targeted the glutes. Dressed in a pink and blue sports bra plus gray leggings, Krissy powered through a circuit that included weighted hip thrusts, reverse lunges, and more.

That post has been liked more than 35,000 times and over 350 Instagram users have commented on it.

She targetted her upper body in a video series uploaded to Instagram a week ago with a workout that combined tricep dips, pushups, diamond pushups, Russian twists, and one of the exercises she included in her most recent video, cocoons.

Those videos have attracted close to 40,000 likes since their upload.