Ashley Resch Puts Buns On Display As She Gazes Into A Mirror

Instagram model Ashley Resch delighted her 915,000 followers with her recent post. In the racy image, she stood in front of a mirror, as though contemplating something meaningful, while her booty was on full display.

The Instagram sensation wore yellow underwear that featured a delicate pattern highlighted in black. The bra clasped in the back with a thick band. In front, it was cut low and had a push-up effect that amplified Ashley’s ample cleavage.

The bikini briefs featured a thong back. As the model leaned to one side and away from the camera, it put her pert derriere front and center in the shot. With her hip thrust outwards, plenty of her thigh tattoo could be seen.

She stood in front of a round mirror with a pale-colored wooden frame. Staring into it, Ashley’s fans were rewarded with a look at the model’s perfectly made-up face. On her plump lips appeared to be a dusty pink shade of lipgloss. Her eyes were highlighted with a little mascara and eyeliner as well as smoky shades of eyeshadow.

The celebrity’s blond hair fell in gentle waves to her shoulders and was parted to one side of her face.

On a wooden bench, and in front of the mirror, a white orchid in a vase was positioned. While it could not be seen in front of Ashley, it appeared as a reflection in the mirror.

To one side of the photo was a bed with a frame that matched the mirror and bench. It also featured white linen and what appeared to be a furry cushion. On the white wall hung an enormous print of a city skyline at night. The Eiffel tower could be seen in the wall-hanging, indicating where it was located.

As soon as Ashley posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the image had gathered more than 11,500 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Exquisite and spectacular,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Nice view,” a fan said.

“Damn Canadians are hot,” said another user.

“Beautiful and very hot,” a fourth person wrote, adding several emoji to the comment for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular were the heart-eyes and fire emoji.

Ashley often shows off her gorgeous figure on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showcased an animal-print bikini that showed off her killer curves in a spectacular manner.