Josephine Skriver Shows Off Flawless Figure In Tiny Bikini For Beautiful Beach Snapshot

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver captivated her fans on social media after she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Wednesday, June 17. The Danish supermodel shared the post with her 6.2 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old bombshell — who is most famously known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show annually since 2013 — was photographed outdoors while at the beach. She took center stage as she posed from her side while standing directly in the water. She further exuded a sultry vibe as she flashed a pout, and averted the camera’s lens.

Josephine’s brunette locks, which featured some blond highlights, looked to be styled in loose curls as they cascaded down her back.

Furthermore, as the photo was in black and white, its was difficult to discern if the model was wearing any makeup in the snapshots. Regardless, her natural beauty shone through in the image.

Still, it was still the model’s killer curves that stood out the most, as she flaunted them with a revealing two-piece bathing suit.

Josephine opted for a bathing suit top which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The top was quite tight on her as it hugged her busty chest. Meanwhile, the garment’s plunging neckline exposed a great deal of her cleavage and a bit of sideboob.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that also did not leave much to the imagination as they featured a high-rise cut and provided skimpy coverage. The tiny brief’s particularly showed off Josephine’s curvy hips and pert derriere. Additionally, their high-waisted side straps drew attention to her toned core.

She revealed in the post’s geotag that the photoshoot had taken place in the Dominica Republic. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she stated that the photoshoot was for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.

The snapshot was met with an ample amount of support from Josephine’s followers, accumulating more than 75,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 217 fans also took to the comments section to compliment her on her beauty, figure, and bathing suit.

“You’re so beautiful,” one user commented.

“Always so pretty,” a second fan added, in Spanish.

“So fabulous,” chimed in a third follower.

“Best body in Victoria’s Secret history,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Josephine has shared a number of smoking-hot images of herself on Instagram recently. Just yesterday, on June 16, she shared some new content that featured her in a red bikini and miniskirt that sent fans into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr.