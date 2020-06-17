Sofia Richie ‘Likes’ Kylie Jenner’s Photos From Her ‘Vogue’ Cover Following Scott Disick Breakup

Sofia Richie recently proved she and Kylie Jenner are still tight, even though she’s no longer with Scott Disick.

Jenner shared a photo from her Vogue Czechoslovakia cover shoot on Wednesday, June 17. In the photo, Jenner wore a tight blue dress from Balmain as she posed for the camera. With the help of the Morelli Brothers, Jenner also showed off her long blond hair as it was styled in a center part. She also wore black tights as she held her hands on her thighs.

After she published her post, Jenner received more than 5 million likes and over 20,000 comments on her photo. According to Hollywood Life, one of the comments was from Richie. The model left a short remark under Jenner’s post to share how much she enjoyed the photo of her friend.

“Wow,” Richie wrote, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

The comment from Richie earned more than 2,000 likes from fans of both women. Richie’s remark is similar to what she’s posted under Jenner’s photos throughout their friendship. However, some of their followers were worried they wouldn’t be as close with one another after Richie and Disick decided to end their romance earlier this month.

Although Jenner is close with both Disick and Richie, she reportedly hasn’t chosen a side and plans on maintaining her relationships with them.

Prior to dating Disick, Richie was already friends with Jenner. The two starlets are close in age and have mutual friends within their circle. Once Disick and Richie got together in 2017, they were able to see each other more often.

Richie has accompanied Jenner on several trips this year, and previously said she considered Jenner as one of her best friends.

After several weeks of speculation, it was announced that Richie and Disick had decided to call quits on their relationship. Disick was reportedly reeling from his past traumas, which caused the reality star to enter a rehab facility in Colorado.

Since he’s been out, Disick has allegedly been spending more time with his family and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. While he’s no longer with her, a source shared with HL that Disick still misses the moments he and Richie shared throughout their relationship. They reportedly stopped speaking to each other during the weeks following their breakup.

“Scott would love to hear from Sofia,” the source shared. “He misses her and he is now realizing how life is without her. He is remembering all the good times and the fun they had on vacations, nights out, and nights in. He misses her personality and sense of humor and he misses how she was always there for him and he is now realizing he took it for granted.”