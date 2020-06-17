WWE News: Backstage Described As ‘Full Blown Clusterf*ck’ As Tapings Resume

On Wednesday, WWE resumed tapings for NXT and its other television shows after a coronavirus scare, but things aren’t going well. The alleged chaos comes just one day after television production was suspended in response to a developmental superstar’s positive COVID-19 test. As tapings have resumed, though, operations are not running smoothly, and one source was quoted as saying the environment backstage at the Performance Center was a “clusterf*ck.”

The Twitter account for WrestleVotes posted an image “without comment” on Wednesday afternoon. It is a screenshot of a message with one person asking if the situation is a mess at the Performance Center in Orlando. The second person responded with numerous adjectives describing how tapings went.

“How can I put this nicely: a complete, unbelievable, lack of leadership, full blown CLUSTERF*CK. They should be embarrassed. Total clown show.”

The wrestler, who was not named, was last at the Performance Center in Orlando on June 9. According to The Inquisitr, taping halted so that everyone involved could receive further testing for COVID-19, though no other individuals have shown symptoms or tested positive thus far.

Things didn’t sit well with WWE talent as no one found out about the positive case until it hit social media.

Not long after discovering the positive test, real fans were in attendance for Monday Night Raw and not wearing masks. There were numerous reports as to why those in the crowd did not wear masks, most of them with conflicting information.

WWE sent a statement to Wrestling Inc. to clear up the mask situation from this week’s Raw.

The company stated that fans were not required to wear face masks due to undergoing medical screenings after arriving at the Performance Center. They were also kept in a different location from the production crew and superstars to keep social distancing measures intact.

“Attendance was below 20% capacity and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties, thus face masks were not required.”

There had been no fans in attendance at WWE events since March 13, but the promotion put new health measures in place. Plexiglass barricades were placed on the barriers surrounding the ring, and Performance Center trainees were placed in the crowd for the last few weeks to simulate a live audience.

There have been no further details so far regarding the purported chaos at this afternoon’s tapings for WWE. Fans will have to watch NXT and Friday Night SmackDown to see if things may have been as disorganized as claimed.