Danny Masterson Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape, Faces 45 Years To Life In Prison If Convicted

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with three counts of forcible rape, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Masterson is known for his roles as Steven Hyde in That ’70s Show and Jameson “Rooster” Bennett in The Ranch.

Masterson, 44, is accused of raping a 23-year-old unnamed woman between January and December of 2001, according to a complaint filed against him. In April of 2003, he allegedly assaulted and raped a 28-year-old woman and another 23-year-old woman late the same year.

The most recent victim was a woman he allegedly invited to his home in Hollywood Hills.

The actor is scheduled for arraignment on September 18 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center, according to information released by the DA’s office.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division. Reinhold. The DA relayed in his office’s news release that all of the crimes Masterson is being accused of allegedly took place at his home.

If he is convicted of all the charges leveled against him, Masterson faces a maximum penalty of 45 years to life in prison.

USA Today reports that these three cases are not the only times Masterson has been accused of this type of crime.

Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said her office has declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two additional cases. One of the cases did not have sufficient evidence, according to USA Today, and the other was outside of the statute of limitations.

Masterson previously denied