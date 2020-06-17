‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Nick Fights A Fire

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, June 18 teases some storylines from October 24, 2006. In it, Phyllis and Nick encounter several obstacles before and after their unique wedding. Back home, Lily finds herself in trouble.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) wedding takes an unexpected turn, according to SheKnows Soaps. Phyllis didn’t want a typical wedding, so she and Nick ended up in a dive bar called Pepe’s Roadhouse with a western-themed affair. The whole thing was a bit like their relationship started anyway.

When they arrived, the bar was mostly empty, and it turned out there was a fire at a barn, so Nick went to help put it out. When Nick returned, she let him know that she would be fine if they postponed their ceremony, but Nick wouldn’t hear of it. The bartender got the couple a license, and then Phyllis and Nick exchanged personalized vows that discussed their relationship to that point. Ultimately, they became husband and wife and kissed. Then Phyllis happily threw her beautiful bouquet of yellow sunflowers. However, whenever they decided to get started on their honeymoon, they learned that the honeymoon suite had been flooded with water, which put a damper on things. The couple certainly experienced plenty of bad luck on their wedding day, but they didn’t let it spoil their fun. Even some missed phone calls from Michael (Christian LeBlanc) about Sheila couldn’t keep the couple down for long.

In Genoa City, Lily (then Davetta Sherwood) lands in hot water. She wanted to understand how Devon (Bryton James) experienced the world without hearing, so she wore earplugs. However, Devon didn’t appreciate Lily pretending to be deaf, especially since life was hard enough without being able to hear. He discussed some of the difficulties he experienced and even contemplated quitting his job to focus solely on school.

Then, Lily decided to go to Newman to confront Carmen (Marisa Ramirez) against everybody’s advice. Daniel (Michael Graziadei) figured it out, and he arrived in time to pull Lily off of Carmen, but the damage had been done. He told Lily that she just hurt Dru’s (Victoria Rowell) case instead of helping. Michael is prepared to fight for Dru’s freedom, but Carmen is determined to see her pay. He warned everybody that Dru’s chances didn’t seem good. Michael had tried to work out a plea deal, but any bargain would include prison time, which is something Dru and her family wanted to avoid.