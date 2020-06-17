Rachel Cook Shows Off Toned Bod In Tiny Bikini For New Selfie

Rachel Cook has been sharing lot of professional photos to her Instagram page lately, but switched it up with her newest share as she reminisced about old times when she used to post selfies all the time. In the snap, the model opted for a tiny white bikini and put her toned body on show.

She stood indoors in front of a light yellow wall and a wooden closet. The sensation stood with her body angled towards the camera and extended her arm to the side. She held the phone in her other hand and held it by her ear, and it had a case on it with marbled light pink and blue tones. Rachel gave a small hint of a smile and glanced at her reflection in the mirror.

Her strapless bikini top had criss-cross accents that embellished her cleavage, and it had a short cut that left a hint of her underboob showing. The front ties fell down her toned abs and the light tone of her swimsuit popped against her deeply tanned physique. Her bikini bottoms had a very low waistline that dipped inches below her belly button, and it had a saggy, loose fit in the front. In addition to her fit physique, it was possible to note that her chest was drenched with water droplets.

In addition, Rachel slicked her hair back behind her ears, and sported a glamorous makeup application that apparently included shimmery pink eyeshadow, liner on her lower lids, and light pink lipstick. Her visible accessories included hoop and stud earrings but nothing else.

The photo has proven to be popular so far, and it has received over 21,800 likes in the first 25 minutes of it going live. Her admirers flooded the comments section with their best wishes and many people opted to respond to her caption.

“Looked good then, look good now!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Don’t stop posting them!” wrote a second devotee.

“Hell yeah love ya hot selfies omg,” raved a third follower.

“How has it really been that Long since I started following you wow,” expressed a social media user.

And although her newest post didn’t include a geotag, she revealed in another Instagram post from five days ago that she was at the Maria Del Mar Boutique Hotel & Spa in Tulum. In the bikini pic, Rachel rocked a mismatched swimsuit that consisted of a bright green top and light blue bottoms. She stood indoors, partially wrapped a striped towel around her waist, and held a bottle in her left hand.