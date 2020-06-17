Abby Dowse Lifts Up Her Shirt To Show Off Her Black Bikini In Tantalizing New Instagram Snap

Abby Dowse took to her popular Instagram account moments ago to treat her 2.3 million followers to another look at her incredible figure.

The Australian model was seen standing outside on a beautiful day in the steamy snap. A gorgeous scene of vibrant green trees and the cloudless blue sky filled the space behind her as she worked the camera, which sat just a short distance away. It was angled up at the star as she posed by popping her hips out slightly to the side to emphasize her curves while pursing her plump lips in a sultry manner.

Meanwhile, the model tantalized her audience by lifting up her neon green top to show off the scanty black bikini she sported underneath. The classic halter-style top was from the popular online retailer Fashion Nova, which should come to no surprise, as Abby works as an ambassador for the brand. It had thin straps that wrapped around her neck and rib cage, and a plunging neckline that exposed a massive amount of the model’s voluptuous cleavage. The swimwear also featured a set of minuscule triangle-shaped cups that were barely enough to contain her chest, adding a glimpse of underboob to the already scandalous display.

Rather than the matching bikini bottoms of the set, Abby appeared to be wearing a black lace thong on her lower half — though the lingerie could have easily passed for a piece of swimwear. It boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased the blond bombshell’s sculpted thighs and a thin waistband that highlighted her trim waist. As an extra layer to her look, she wrapped a neon green sarong loosely around her hips, which drew even more attention to her taut tummy and abs.

Abby’s accessories for the day were on point as well and included a trendy necklace stack, chain bracelet, and a pair of oversized hoop earrings. She left her platinum tresses down in messy waves that spilled over her shoulder and wore a touch of makeup as well. The application looked to consist of a nude lip gloss, blush, highlighter, and mascara.

The racy snap has quickly earned the affection of Abby’s followers, with over 4,000 of them hitting the like button during its first 30 minutes of going live. An additional 136 flocked to the comments section in the short period of time as well.

“Wow what an incredibly breathtaking view,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Abby was “perfection.”

“So beautiful and a beautiful body,” a third admirer remarked.

“Always a pleasure seeing your posts,” added a fourth fan.

Abby’s new bikini photo comes just hours after another smoking hot addition to her feed that saw her showing off her killer booty in a gray thong one-piece. That upload proved popular as well, racking up more than 31,000 likes and 543 comments to date.