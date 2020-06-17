‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Seen For The First Time After Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute’s Firings

Jax Taylor has just been seen for the first time after his co-stars' firings.

Jax Taylor stepped out at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail on June 16, the Vanderpump Rules star was seen for the first time since news broke in regard to the firings of his co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni.

As fans call for his own firing, due to his alleged racist behavior in the past, which includes an offensive comment about the nose size of 90 Day Fiancé star Jay Smith, a black man, and a false claim about his former co-star, Faith Stowers, a black woman, committing a crime, Jax was photographed in a black hoodie in his Valley Village neighborhood.

While also wearing a dark hat and matching pants, Jax was seen taking out the garbage at his home as his Ford Mustang sat in the driveway.

According to the report, Jax attempted to keep a low profile as he tended to the needs of his house, which he and wife Brittany Cartwright purchased last year before filming began on the recently-aired eighth season of Vanderpump Rules. However, judging by the fact that there were photos of his outing, he was not successful in doing so.

Although wife Brittany was not seen at all during Jax’s outing on Tuesday, she did resurface on her Instagram Stories a short time later and seemingly confirmed that she had left town and headed back to her hometown in Kentucky, where her mother is currently in the ICU after experiencing complications during a bladder surgery.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories, Brittany posted a video from her farm, where a number of horses were seen grazing through pastures, one of which came over to Brittany and let her pet it.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider revealed to Us Weekly magazine last week that Brittany was feeling “overwhelmed” by her mother’s health crisis, especially since it’s happening amid the firings of two of her closest friends, Stassi and Kristen.

“She’s being hit at all angles,” the insider said of Brittany. “This week has been a lot for her. However, her sole focus has shifted to her mom. That is undoubtedly her top priority and all she is concerned with focusing her energy on.”

According to the report, Brittany is “very worried” about her mom but has a “strong support system” around her, including her husband.

“Jax has his flaws, but when it comes to being Brittany’s rock, he has not wavered,” the insider said.