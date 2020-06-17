Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Underboob In Skimpy Plaid Monokini

Bruna Rangel Lima has showed off her figure in a variety of swimsuits lately on Instagram, and in her most recent post, she rocked a red plaid monokini. The revealing one-piece allowed her to show off her underboob along with her toned abs.

The Brazilian stunner posed sitting down on a dark wicker chair. She placed her arms on the armrest and sat with her knees together. She glanced up at the camera with a sultry expression on her face with her lips slightly parted.

Her swimsuit had a very small bra portion that was arguably too short, and it had cinched accents in the center. The ensemble featured halter-style straps and extra string that she wrapped around her waist multiple times. The bottom portion of her look included bottoms with a low waistline and thin straps that left her hips bare. The tag revealed that it was from the brand Tiger Mist.

Bruna accessorized with a red hot headband and sparkling belly button ring. Her makeup application seemingly matched her outfit, and it looked to include long dark lashes, liner on her lower lids, and bright pink lipstick. She wore her locks down in a middle part with some of it brushed in front of her right shoulder.

The geotag revealed that she was in her usual location which is Boca Raton in Florida.

The stunner’s followers rushed to the comments section to leave these messages.

“@xoobruna it’s been over a year since I started following you on IG and believe me it was literally one of the best thing [sic] that I ever did. You’re truly one in a Billion and ILYSM,” raved an enthusiastic devotee.

“I know you get a lot of comments but you always look sexy….Facts,” declared a second supporter.

“You’re so beautiful and have an amazing body 🙂 Do you read comments? :P,” wondered a curious admirer.

“@xoobruna They say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. Well apparently, no one has every been standing [sic] next to you,” gushed

The model also took to the social media platform yesterday to show off her physique, although that time, the focus was on her derrière. She posed in black lacy lingerie and lied on her stomach on a bed with a blue comforter. She propped herself up on her elbows and smiled for the shot. Her thong was the most prominent piece of her set, and it had a thong cut with frayed edging that brought attention to her curves.