Kylie Jenner And Stormi Webster Share The Cover Of ‘Vogue Czechoslovakia’ With iPhone Photo

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are Vogue Czechoslovakia‘s newest cover stars.

The mother-daughter duo graced the outlet’s cover for its July/August issue. Their shoot took place while Jenner and Stormi were home under quarantine. For the cover, the twosome gave a similar look at the camera. Jenner styled her hair straight as her blonde highlights were shown throughout. She then went for a soft glam makeup look by seemingly adding a light red lip, long faux lashes, blue eye contacts, and eyebrows that appeared to be filled in. Stormi appeared to have a fresh face and had her dark, curly hair styled into a small bun.

Jenner shared the cover on her Instagram timeline on Tuesday, June 16. In her caption, Jenner shared the photoshoot was taken via iPhone with the help of the Morrelli Brothers while she and her daughter were at home. The photo received more than 4 million likes from Jenner’s fans and over 16,000 comments.

“This my favorite picture no cap sheesh,” one fan wrote.

“CUTENESS OVERLOAD,” another chimed in.

“Awww love!!!!!! This is definitely a collector’s item! Soooo sweet!” a third follower exclaimed.

“You guys look cute,” a fourth fan added, followed by a heart emoji.

Vogue Czechoslovakia also shared some photos from Jenner’s cover story on its Instagram page. The outlet said the cover was a part of its “Bedtime Story” edition. In addition to sharing the cover, Jenner posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram snap from the shoot where she and Stormi are cuddled up together in bed and she softly kissed her daughter.

“I love this little baby so much I want to burst.. sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. who knew something so little could take up most of your heart?” Jenner captioned. ” God made no mistakes with you storm baby behind the scenes shooting.”

Stormi and Jenner’s adorable shoot comes days after the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen out with her baby’s dad, Travis Scott. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the two were out in LA on Saturday, June 6. The outing caused speculations that they were getting back together after months apart. Back in October 2019, the pair decided to end their two-year relationship. However, they both decided to remain friends in order to give Stormi the best parents possible. Since their split, they have been seen together on multiple occasions, including Stormi’s 2nd birthday back in February.

This is Stormi’s first Vogue cover and Jenner’s second. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star graced the cover of Vogue Australia back in 2018.