Jackie Janzer Shows Off Major Cleavage In A Red Bodysuit On Instagram

Austrian tattoo model Jackie Janzer took to her Instagram page on Wednesday and shared a very hot picture of herself to tease her 560,000-plus followers.

In the snap, Jackie could be seen rocking a red, silk bodysuit that featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as the tattoo on her décolletage. The high-cut leg opening of the ensemble also enabled her to show off her toned thighs. To infuse style with sexiness, Jackie completed her attire with a small white jacket that she slipped off her shoulders.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. The application seemingly featured a nude lipstick, nude blush, gray eyeshadow, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows. Jackie also had her nails painted with a white polish.

She wore her brunette tresses in a sleek ponytail and let a few strands of hair fall over her forehead. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for silver labret studs in her cheeks.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in her hometown of Vienna, Austria. For the pic, Jackie could be seen standing against a gray background. She stood in a cross-legged position, turned her face to one side, and closed her eyes.

In the caption, Jackie wished her fans a good morning, used a bunch of hashtags, and tagged her photographer Amin Eisawi for acknowledgement.

Within 16 hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 31,000 likes. Many of her followers also took to the comments section and shared about 1,200 messages in which they praised Jackie’s sexy body and sense of style.

“You look perfect in red,” one of her fans commented, adding a heart emoji.

“Fucking sexy and gorgeous! I love you so much, babe,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you are so breathtakingly beautiful! Good morning to you too, sweetheart,” a third follower wrote.

“What a hot body. You are hands down the sexiest tattoo model on Instagram!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “the definition of protection,” and “marry me,” to express their admiration for the model.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Rianna Conner Carpenter, Pandora Blue, Luz Elena Echeverria, and Katrin Freud.

Jackie is quite popular among her fans for sharing her sexy snapshots almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, not too long ago, she posted a picture on her timeline in which she rocked a white bra that she teamed with a pair of black panties.