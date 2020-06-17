Julianne Kissinger Exposes Sideboob In Barely There Top & Miniskirt On Instagram

Julianne Kissinger has been keeping her Instagram fans on their toes with sultry new lingerie and swimsuit pics, but the model switched it up with her newest post from today. She rocked a barely there top and miniskirt, and the revealing outfit allowed her to flaunt her chest and booty at the same time.

There were two photos in the set, and in the first picture, she stood in front of a plush dark couch and placed her hands on the seat. She propped up her right knee and looked over her shoulder at the camera. She appeared to be having a blast as she stuck her tongue out playfully.

Her dark crop top was only visible from the back, but it hardly covered her physique as it had tiny short sleeves and a high cut that left her chest exposed. Her sideboob was hard to miss, and her equally tiny skirt was also prominent. The miniskirt had a high waistline and pleats, and it was so short that her derrière was left bare. She also wore a pair of matching thigh-high stockings that peeked through.

She wore her hair back in a high, loose ponytail with her bangs out. Her makeup application seemingly included dark lashes, heavy mascara, and liner on her lower lids. She also apparently wore shimmery dark silver eyeshadow with matching liner, and her lips popped thanks to glossy dark pink lipstick. Her accessories included a pair of large hoop earrings.

The second image was similar, except Julianne pursed her lips for a flirty pout.

She used a food metaphor in her caption, and followed it up with a comment on her own post.

“Don’t get me wrong, free salsa is also always good. But guacamole is better,” she declared.

Julianne’s admirers rushed to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Wow I was not ready for these pics…,” raved a social media user.

“You are way more than guacamole Juli. You are the whole enchilada!” exclaimed another devotee.

“What a Goddess! Found my new wallpaper,” noted a third supporter.

Julianne also caught the attention of her fans four days ago with another raunchy photo series, that time sharing three photos from a bathtub. She was photographed enjoying a bubble bath and only wore a pair of white thong bottoms. The light tone popped against her tan, and her chest was left on show. In the first snap, she held a glass of wine up to her chest and gave a coy look with her lips parted.