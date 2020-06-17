WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Reveals COVID-19 Results

WWE superstar MVP took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the results of his COVID-19 test. According to the Monday Night Raw superstar, his results came back negative, which is good news considering that the coronavirus has made its way into the WWE locker room recently.

In the video that accompanied his post, MVP was shown receiving his test. The superstar seemed ecstatic about his results, but it remains to be seen if other WWE employees will share his elation when theirs come through. MVP was one of many employees to be tested for the coronavirus in recent days, following the news that a developmental talent had tested positive.

Per Wrestling Inc, the company issued an official statement earlier this week, revealing that all employees will be tested for the disease.

“A developmental talent, who was last on-site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on-site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

As noted by The Inquisitr, this week’s Friday Night SmackDown tapings have been canceled as a result of the company-wide tests. However, Vince McMahon reportedly still intends to record the next episode of Monday Night Raw, which will likely see MVP in action as he’s been one of the main parts of the show since he appears to be building a stable around Bobby Lashley.

Even though MVP plays a heel on television, the comments section of his Instagram post was littered with positive sentiments. Several followers stated that they’re relieved he’s going to be okay, while others said that it would “suck” to see him off Monday Night Raw.

MVP returned to the company earlier this year as a backstage producer and part-time wrestler. He’s proven to be multifaceted and an invaluable employee during that time and his fans will be pleased to know that he’s healthy.

Of course, the news of the superstar contracting COVID-19 is bound to raise more concerns about WWE’s decision to keep putting on weekly shows. It’s also possible that MVP — and other superstars — might decide to take time off until the situation has settled down and it feels safe to return to work.