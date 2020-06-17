Bethany Lily April Flaunts Underboob In Purple Crop Top

Bethany Lily April has been tantalizing her Instagram followers with lots of sultry photos as of late, and in her newest post from today, the model showcased her chest. She rocked a lavender ensemble that included a tiny crop top that left her underboob exposed.

She was photographed posing on her knees on a dark gray couch and offered a flirty vibe as she tugged down the front of her waistband with her left hand. She placed her other hand on her upper thigh and glanced down toward the floor with a pout.

Her matching ensemble consisted of a light lavender top and bottom. The former was a high-collared T-shirt that she folded to leave her chest partially bare. It featured white writing along the front in white font. Her bottoms were casual long shorts with black ties, and Bethany wore them low on her waist.

The blonde opted to wear her hair down with her loose locks brushed in front of her right shoulder, and her hair partially obscured the side of her face. Her makeup application was still easy to see, however, and it appeared to include shimmery peach eye shadow, lashes, mascara, dark blush, and glossy light pink lipstick. She also accessorized with earrings and a sparkling ring on her left hand.

Behind her were large windows with views of a high-rise building.

She promoted the men’s clothing line from Boohoo via a tag in the post and mentioned the brand again in the caption.

In the first three hours since it went live, the post has garnered over 41,400 likes. Moreover, her admirers had seemingly only nice things to say in the comments section.

“Sensuality is poetry. Poetry are [sic] you,” declared a follower.

“You look stunning @bethanylilyapril,” gushed a second fan.

“Keep it up bethany ur an angel on earth and also in heaven too,” complimented a third social media user.

“Have you received any marriage proposals from random strangers today? Should I come back tomorrow?” joked another devotee.

The model posted another Instagram photo two days ago and left little to the imagination in a tiny bikini. The colorful ensemble featured bright colored vertical stripes in hot pink, yellow, and green. The top was arguably too small as her nipples were partially visible. She posed sitting down in front of a light backdrop. She propped herself up with her right hand and glanced at the camera with a flirty smile and her lips closed.